Analysts Offer Predictions for Dana Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.61. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 124,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,618,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 579,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dana by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 84,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

