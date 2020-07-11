Analysts Issue Forecasts for OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OGI. Pi Financial cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.55.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$2.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.72. The company has a market cap of $390.26 million and a PE ratio of -8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.54 and a 1 year high of C$9.06.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.80 million.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

