Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.10. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,310,791.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,427 shares of company stock worth $6,625,186. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

