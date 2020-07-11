Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $3.15 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $85.98 million and $6.93 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00034201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045576 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.26 or 0.04943854 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002749 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017965 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00053652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 74,047,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,299,198 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

