American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in American Tower by 23,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

Shares of AMT opened at $264.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

