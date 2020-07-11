American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Down 8.0% in June

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of AMT opened at $264.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day moving average is $240.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 92.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

