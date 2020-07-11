Amedisys Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.93.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $204.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.33. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $218.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,965.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total value of $1,580,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $90,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,539,000 after acquiring an additional 124,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $822,778,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 149.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 88,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.