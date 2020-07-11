Amc Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,240% compared to the average daily volume of 752 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 151.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 1,992.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $57.04.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

