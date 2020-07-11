Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). Amarin posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Amarin from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

AMRN opened at $6.72 on Friday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

