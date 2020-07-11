Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 11,236 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yvonne Greenstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,093,540.00.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $162.25 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $164.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.