Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Short Interest Update

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 9,650,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.