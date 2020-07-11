Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $261.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.87. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The stock has a market cap of $665.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.42.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.