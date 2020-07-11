Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Down 7.2% in June

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 280,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Dougherty & Co upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $37,676.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,082.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $99,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,633.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $236,394. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $314.45 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

