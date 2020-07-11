Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €84.00 ($94.38) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.08 ($88.86).

AIR stock opened at €65.45 ($73.54) on Thursday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($112.33). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €89.47.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

