Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $265.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $212.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of APD opened at $273.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $276.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.95 and its 200-day moving average is $230.12.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

