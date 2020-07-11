Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Trading Down 7.4%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 41,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 42,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Air New Zealand from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

