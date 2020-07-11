AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Down 7.9% in June

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

AGCO stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 632,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 121.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 497,825 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $19,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,810,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

