Aeris Environmental (ASX:AEI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Aeris Environmental Ltd (ASX:AEI)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.64 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.66 ($0.45), 590,377 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.67 ($0.46).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28. The stock has a market cap of $141.14 million and a PE ratio of -50.77.

In other news, insider Michael Ford purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,650.00 ($31,952.05).

Aeris Environmental Ltd researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary technologies in Australia and internationally. The company offers HVAC/R hygiene and remediation technology; and energy efficiency services, as well as distributes the AerisGuard range of products. Its product includes AerisGuard, an anti-microbial multi-enzyme technology that cleans and removes contamination from coils, surfaces, and ductwork; protects from recontamination; controls and prevents mould, fungi, and bacteria; and cleans and removes biofilm and contaminants from water sources.

