Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLD. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $9,386,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $165.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.94. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $168.33.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.