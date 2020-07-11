Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,866 Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $199.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.06.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

