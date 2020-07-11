Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $627,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 998.1% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 338,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,661,000 after purchasing an additional 307,479 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $35,076,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 94,719 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth about $4,974,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,239,000.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $144.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.97. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $99.51 and a twelve month high of $155.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

