Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $126,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,988,000 after buying an additional 569,258 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 62.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,357,000 after acquiring an additional 254,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,324,000 after acquiring an additional 227,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.38 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

