Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $116,685,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,141,324.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.27.

Shares of RE stock opened at $198.06 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.02.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

