Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,223,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.67% of Advance Auto Parts worth $301,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.40.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAP opened at $133.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.80. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

