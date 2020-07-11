adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €235.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADS. HSBC set a €280.00 ($314.61) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($247.19) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($303.37) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €251.58 ($282.67).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €235.60 ($264.72) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €238.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €245.83. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

