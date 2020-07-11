Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen Sells 30,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $1,406,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 548.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

