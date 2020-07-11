Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 50 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $220.26 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $220.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

