Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 118 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $249.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.68 and a 200-day moving average of $226.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.