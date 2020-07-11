Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 430 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

