Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

MCD stock opened at $184.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.73.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

