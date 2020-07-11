Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 170 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $259.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.57 and a 200 day moving average of $245.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,449. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

