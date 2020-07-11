Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Trading Down 25%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF)’s share price was down 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 470 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

