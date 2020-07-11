Accent Group (ASX:AX1) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.07 ($0.73) and last traded at A$1.10 ($0.75), approximately 5,943,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.18 ($0.81).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.99. The company has a market cap of $593.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.

About Accent Group (ASX:AX1)

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

