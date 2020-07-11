Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Raised to GBX 1,400 at Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($16.00) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($15.87) to GBX 1,260 ($15.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($16.37) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,346 ($16.56).

ABC opened at GBX 1,332 ($16.39) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,387.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,299.68. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 943 ($11.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,584 ($19.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.05.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

