967 Shares in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 967 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HubSpot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 30.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 719,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,832,000 after purchasing an additional 169,639 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 244.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,421,000 after purchasing an additional 550,843 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $233.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -165.70 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $243.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.26.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,447,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $556,976.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,087.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,308,985 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $148.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

