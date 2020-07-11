887 Shares in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

TECH opened at $272.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.45 and its 200 day moving average is $222.11. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.42, for a total value of $1,332,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,758.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,376,637 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.