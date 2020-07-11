6,117 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $82.78 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $83.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,425 shares of company stock valued at $32,425,085. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

