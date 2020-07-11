6 Meridian Sells 2,457 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 62.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $232.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.12 and a 12 month high of $236.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,527.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

