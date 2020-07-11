6 Meridian Has $286,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,039 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after buying an additional 56,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,417 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $152.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.98. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

