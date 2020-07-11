6 Meridian Cuts Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $183.85 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.90.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $1,512,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

