4,565 Shares in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Bought by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 222,552 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 380,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 215,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

