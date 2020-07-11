36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Trading Down 0.2%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.07, approximately 408,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,150% from the average daily volume of 32,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of 36Kr in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get 36Kr alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.

About 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.