2,796 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,796 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,039 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after buying an additional 56,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,417 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $58,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.38.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $196,328.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $152.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

