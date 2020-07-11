20,000 Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 315.1% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.52. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $331.00.

