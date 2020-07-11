1,725 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after buying an additional 40,182 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $2,068,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 301,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

PSX opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

