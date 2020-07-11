1,601 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $92,881,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after buying an additional 273,269 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,469,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after acquiring an additional 197,077 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $2,390,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,055,307.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 49,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $9,095,276.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,097 shares in the company, valued at $64,216,415.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,557 shares of company stock valued at $36,369,644. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $247.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $251.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

