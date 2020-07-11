1,201 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $129,600,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,449,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 312,131 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,705 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $212.00 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.04 and its 200 day moving average is $209.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

