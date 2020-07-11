11,002 Shares in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 20.6% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,978 shares in the company, valued at $30,312,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,530.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,109 shares of company stock valued at $35,719,919. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $135.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.94 and a beta of 3.01.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BYND shares. Citigroup started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.