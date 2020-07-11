-$0.81 EPS Expected for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Sleep Number reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 910%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James downgraded Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

SNBR stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $22,426,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 268,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $4,688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sleep Number by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Sleep Number by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after buying an additional 161,677 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

