-$0.15 EPS Expected for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). Dmc Global posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. Dmc Global’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BOOM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.09. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

